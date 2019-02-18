Roads difficult to pass in republic

The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 18, as of 08:30, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks and is difficult to pass for passenger vehicles due to clear ice.

Sotk-Karvachar and Gyumri-Ashotsk highways are partly covered with clear ice.

The ministry urges drivers to use winter tires.

According to the information provided by the Georgian authorities, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for passenger cars.