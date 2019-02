The ex-Mayor of Urtsadzor in Armenia’s province of Ararat has re-claimed the mayorship of the town in the February 17 local election months after being ousted amid protests.

Mayor Rafik Andreasyan was forced to step down as Mayor of Urtsadzor on October 10, 2018, when citizens of the municipality began demonstrations against his tenure.

But the former mayor decided to once again run for office in fresh elections, and on February 17, he won with 911 votes against Acting Mayor Gevorg Avetisyan’s 744. Two other candidates garnered only 386 and 108 votes.

Urtsadzor is a municipal community in Ararat province.