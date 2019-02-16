NaneVardanyan created a multimedia article about equality – “We’re Different and that’s Beautiful.” Considering the absence of equality of rights as one of the most dangerous problems of our modern society, she talks about discrimination based on gender, race, nationality, sexual orientation, physical and social-psychological disabilities.

With the help of small movies, animated videos and interactive posters, Nane shows how drab and uninteresting the life would have been without our differences, and how amazing life without inequality and discrimination will be.

There’s also a short quiz at the end of the article to help you test your own beliefs and figure out wheter you’re “for” or “against” equality.