Cooperation between the state and the private sector is important – Babken Tunyan (video)

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Babken Tunyan and representatives of small and medium-sized business enterprises (SME) signed a new cooperation memorandum.

“Our commission today will sign a memorandum of cooperation with 7 organizations representing SME interests,” said Tunyan.

The Chairman of the Committee noted that the number of organizations is limited, those who want to cooperate can apply to them.

Representative of the SME Association Hakob Avagyan, in turn, highlighted the cooperation between the state and the private sector.

“At this point, as legislative changes are expected, I think that such dialogue platforms are more important than ever.”