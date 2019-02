Weightlifting Armenia 2019 Championship ended in Yerevan, where Samvel Gasparyan – 356 kg (156 + 200) became the winner in the 109 kg weight category.

In the super heavy category Gor Minasyan won – 428 kg (195 + 233). But world champion Simon Martirosyan, who first appeared in this weight class, became the third one – 421 kg (191 + 230). Ruben Aleqsanyan- 426 kg (195 + 231)- took the 2nd place.