Head of NATO Liaison Office in South Caucasus highlights mutually beneficial cooperation with Armenia

Andranik Kocharyan, chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs, on February 15 received the delegation led by Head of the NATO Liaison Office in the South Caucasus Rosaria Puglisi, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the Armenia-NATO cooperation, reaffirming the bilateral readiness to implement new programs.

Andranik Kocharyan highly valued the level of political dialogue with NATO and attached importance to the implementation of actions included in the Individual Partnership Action Plans (IPAPs). He specifically highlighted Armenia’s participation in the international peacekeeping missions within the frames of the partnering relations.

Andranik Kocharyan assured that the Armenian delegation to the NATO PA led by him will be very active.

In her turn Rosaria Puglisi attached importance to the mutually beneficial partnership with Armenia, stating that the Parliament is one of their key partners.