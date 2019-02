“Our function is not to bring the money back. This is the job of law enforcement,” says Davit Sanasaryan, head of the RA state oversight service, even though about 827 million drams were returned to the state’s budget through his research. According to him, the problem is the control and he has already realized that in some areas, such as procurement, there are legislative gaps. In the near future, there will be studies in the water sector and he thinks there is no obstacle to doing so.