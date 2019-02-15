Roads difficult to pass in republic. Stepantsminda-Lars highway open

The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that on February 15, at 11:00, there are roads that are difficult to pass in Armenia.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

There is snow in Dilijan, Noyemberyan, Lori, Tavush region, Jermuk in Vayots Dzor region, Ashtarak, Aparan, Talin, Aragatsotn region, Sevan and Gavar towns of Gegharkunik region, Amasia and Ani villages of Shirak region.

There is black ice on roads in Artik town in Shirak province.

Drivers are advised to drive exclusively with winter tires.

About Lars:

The traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures told Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on February 15, as of 10:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.