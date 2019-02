“100th Anniversary without Aram “student-civil movement continues its activities.

Students are demanding the resignation of Yerevan State University (YSU) Rector Aram Simonyan.

Yesterday, they signed a letter-request to the Secretary of the Board of Trustees demanding to convene a session and they expressed no confidence in YSU Rector.

The participants of the movement will continue their awareness campaign and send letters to Dean’s offices of YSU, addressed to deans and lecturers.