In the Singapore government program, there was only one number. Member of “My Step” faction (video)

Member of the “My Step” faction, Hovhannes Igityan, is skeptical of the formulations that there are few numbers in the government’s program.

“All of you are talking in different ways about creating an anti-corruption body. The first part of the Singapore program sounded like this: Absolute freedom of action of the National Anti-Corruption Committee, unlimited powers. Secondly, excluding any unauthorized persons in the struggle against corruption. At that time, even cases were brought to Lee Kuan Yew’s wife and son, I do not even say against friends and classmates. Third, a new system of public servants remuneration, in the amount of 2/3 of the remuneration of an adequate specialist in the private sector.

A person working in our state system must be a competitor of his salary with those specialists who work in the private sector. It is not only a guarantee of a dignified life, but also a guarantee that we will have highly paid professionals in the public sector. Fourth, a severe penalty for breach of law, for any violation, from public order to criminal offense. And the fifth is the creation of entrepreneurship and the simplicity of the tax system. There was only one number, if you noticed that it was 2/3, “Mr. Igityan underscores.