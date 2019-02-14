The Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) demands guarantees for the implementation of the government program (video)

The Government’s program has been debated in the National Assembly for the third day. Vice-President of the National Assembly, Prosperous Armenia MP Vahe Enfiajyan presents the proposed amendments to their faction.

According to the faction, the government program should be supplemented with Chapter 9, which will include the guarantees for the implementation of the program, the expected risks, the specific tools of the implementation of the project and the responsibilities for the years to 2023.

“First of all, the program envisages the volumes of state-funded financial means according to responsibilities and sources within the framework of public-private partnership. The second is the total volume of investments involved in Armenia’s economy by years, including the volume of direct foreign investments in 2019-2023. 3rd, to levy the GDP growth by years. Fourth, the Export-GDP ratio increase by years. 5th, the number of newly created jobs by years and fields.

6th – the loan-GDP ratio by years and the dynamics of interest rates change according to years. 7th– State debt-GDP ratio by years, 8th -increase of minimum wage by years, 9th – increase of average pension by years, 10th – increase of poverty by years and 11th, increase of unemployment by years “.