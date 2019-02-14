Avan-Kentron bus drivers were on strike in defense of their director

Today there was a problem with morning traffic regulations in Avan administrative district of Yerevan. The streets and sidewalks were crowded with citizens rushing to work, but the transport did not work on routes serving Avan from the Center.

“A1 +” contacted the Information and Public Relations Department of the Municipality of Yerevan. The administration informed that the transport regulations were violated. However, they noted that the measures had been taken by the municipality and the situation was being corrected. “A1 +” ‘s correspondent also checked that the routes were already being served. The drivers said “they wanted our director to be dismissed, and we were striking”.