100 year anniversary without Aram. The students demand YSU rector Aram Simonyan’s resignation. (video)

A group of students from the YSU continue to demand rector Aram Simonyan’s resignation. Today they did an informing movement with the title “100 year without Aram”.

The students wanted to send a requirement letter to the Board of Trustees. They also collected signatures and signed the requirement letter.

With the letter the students require to call a session of the Board of Trustees and express their distrust to the rector of YSU Aram Simonyan.

The door of the Board of Trustees was closed, but the students waited for the clerk to come and accept the letter.

The students declared that on the next day since 9:30 in the morning, from the front of the headquarter of the university they will repeat their movement.

And they didn’t exclude that there may be some changes depending on the reply of the Board of Trustees.