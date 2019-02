Ashotsk, Bavra, Zuygaghbyur, Tavshut, Karmravan, Krassar, Ghazanchi, Mets Sepasar, Saragyugh, Sizavet, Poqr Sepasar- these 11 rural communities will elect one leader. Extraordinary elections are held in the village of Ashotsk. Seven candidates are running for the post of community leader.

More information is in “Tsayg” TV footage.