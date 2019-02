“Artsakh FA” football team will hold a training camp on February 11-23 in Tengiz Sulakuvidze sports academy in Tbilisi, Georgia. The press service of the club reports.

During the camp, “Artsakh FA” will hold 4 friendly matches with the top teams of Georgia, and the games are scheduled for February 13, 16, 19 and 22.

To add, “Artsakh FA” has left for Tbilisi today with its own new bus.