Armenian President congratulates Iranian counterpart on 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Armenian President’s Office reports.

In the letter President Sarkissian attached importance to the preservation and development of the Armenian-Iranian stable and mutually beneficial relations. He expressed confidence that both sides will invest new efforts and resources for that purpose.

Armen Sarkissian wished Hassan Rouhani good health and all the best, and peace and further prosperity to the good people of Iran.