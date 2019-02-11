Live broadcasts from “Henaran” club (video)

Co-chair of the European Party of Armenia Tigran Khzmalyan and actress Tamar Hovhannisyan are the guests of “Henaran” Press Club on February 11, at 11:00.

Topic: revolution and justice. realities and expectations.

Ashot Melikyan, Chairman of the Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression, Boris Navasardyan, President of Yerevan Press Club and Levon Barseghyan, Chairman of the Board of Journalists’ Club “Asparez” will be guests of the “Henaran” club on February 11, at 12:00.

Topic: the issues of vacancies in the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Council.

Gagik Minasyan, former member of the RPA, former member of the NA Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs, will be the guest of the “Henaran” Press Club on February 11, at 13:00.

Topic: the draft of the RA Government program. economic development.