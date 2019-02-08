Names of 12 ministries known

The debates on the Government structure are over. The names of the 12 ministries are known.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the new Government will have the following ministries,

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Defense Ministry of Emergency Situations Ministry of Justice Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs Ministry of Education, Science and Culture Ministry of Nature Protection Ministry of Health Ministry of Finance Ministry of Economy Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Ministry of High Technology Industry

PM Pashinyan announced on February 8 that instead of the Ministry of Diaspora there will be Ambassador-at-large for relations with Diaspora.

The draft on the new structure of the Government will soon be submitted to the National Assembly for ratification.