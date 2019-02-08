The issue of Aram 23 is resolved. They will Artur Meschian alone – Yerevan Mayor’s spokesperson (video)

The Yerevan City Hall today signed a trilateral agreement with EMC CJSC, the Armenian Little Singers International Association charity organization and Italian “Lucio Speka Studio Acetetura” company on the reinforcement, restoration and partial improvement works of the historic-architectural monument located at 23 Arami Street. Accordingly, EMC allocates AMD 14 million to Luciano Speka Studio for wall mounting and restoration work.

According to Yerevan Mayor’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan, the municipality acts only as a coordinator and is ready to assist in the process within its mandate.

The issue of Aram 23 is resolved and the chief architect no longer is “accused” for this issue. “I think this is good news for Mr. Meschian,” said the press secretary.