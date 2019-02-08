How Hovhannes Tumanyan helps Avetik Ishkhanyan (video)

If you ever had a chance to participate in a workshop with human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan, you will not forget how he presents human rights violations using Hovhannes Tumanyan’s works. In a few days Hovhannes Tumanyan’s 150th anniversary will be celebrated and our interview with the human rights activist is about the works of the Armenian poet.

The details are in the video, and they will not only recall what kind of violations Hovhannes Tumanyan presented, and how he had presented Armenia a decade ago, but also how Avetik Ishkhanyan recites it.