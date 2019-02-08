RA and RF Defense Ministries discuss wide range of cooperation frameworks

Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu held a meeting today in Russia, the ministry said in a news release.

Shoygu congratulated Tonoyan on being appointed Defense Minister of Armenia and emphasized that Armenia is the reliable partner and important colleague of Russia in the South Caucasus.

The Russian Defense Minister thanked Tonoyan for the humanitarian aid to Syria, noting that Armenia is the first to respond to Russia’s call on assisting the peaceful population of Syria.

Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan in turn thanked Russia for cooperation in providing humanitarian aid to Syria. Tonoyan noted that Russia’s actions in Syria contribute to post-war restoration and attached importance to Armenia’s participation in the humanitarian action. “Our assistance to the Syrian people, a part of whom is the Armenian Diaspora, is important,” Tonoyan said.

During the meeting the Armenian and Russian defense chiefs also discussed a broad circle of military and military-technical cooperation issues, including issues related to equipping the Armenian Armed Forces will modern and precision armaments ensuring its deterrent superiority.

Joint plans aimed at increasing the level of combat readiness were also discussed.

Emphasizing that the Armenian-Russian bilateral military and military-technical cooperation is on a high level, the sides expressed conviction that the strategic allied relations will continue to develop, the ministry said in the news release.