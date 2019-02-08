Georgian Ambassador in National Assembly

Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Georgia to Armenia George Saganelidze on February 8.

The Head of the Parliament, documenting the traditional friendship and historical deep roots of the Armenian and Georgian peoples, has underlined that there are wide opportunities for raising the bilateral relations to a new qualitative level.

George Saganelidze conveyed the congratulation and best wishes by the Head of the Georgian Parliament to Ararat Mirzoyan on his being elected President of the RA National Assembly. Highlighting the role of the parliamentary diplomacy, the Ambassador considered necessary the active cooperation, the mutual visits and exchange of experience between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

George Saganelidze expressed conviction that the Armenian and Georgian parliamentarians would have their contribution to the further development of bilateral good neighbourly relations.

Both sides considered necessary the activation of the parliamentary relations between the two countries not only at the level of Parliamentary Friendship Groups, but also in the international parliamentary institutions.

Touching upon the further deepening and rapprochement of the Armenian-Georgian relations, the officials expressed confidence that conditioned by the brotherly relations existing between the two countries and peoples, the parliamentary dialogue would be a firm basis for further strengthening of cooperation.