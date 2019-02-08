Pyunik draws levels with opponent in first game of Russian Football National League Cup

Yerevan’s Pyunik scored a draw in the Russian Football National League Cup in Cyprus.

Our team played with Murom in the 1st round. The opponent did not lose thanks to Victor Karpukhin’s goal at the 79th minute of the game.

The head coach of the Armenian national football team Armen Gyulbudaghyants was present at the meeting, who is currently also working at Pyunik’s club system.

In the second round of the tournament, Pyunik will compete with Saransk’s Mordovia. The meeting will take place on February 11. The third opponent of our team will be the Volga’s Rotor, and the game will be held on February 14.