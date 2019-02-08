Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan becomes Brazil’s Vice-Champion

Armenian grandmaster Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan from Brazil failed to win the title of the country’s champion for the third time.

In the 4th classical game of the final round of this night, our compatriot unexpectedly defeated his opponent, international master Roberto Molina. Thus, the score was 2: 2.

To determine the winner, a tie-breaker was appointed, and Roberto Molina won the 85th Brazil title. Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan took the 2nd place and was awarded with a silver medal. To remind, he became the champion of Brazil in 2012 and 2015.