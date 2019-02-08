Gevorg Harutyunyan in Group of Leaders in Fajr Cup chess tournament

The matches of the 4th round took place at the Fajr Cup chess tournament in Iran.

Gevorg Harutyunyan, a representative of Armenia, scored 3,5 points and joined the tournament leaders.

Grandmaster Karen Grigoryan also won, while Samvel Ter-Sahakyan has made a concession this time. They share 9-26th places with 3 points each earned.

Today, two rounds will take place. In the morning scheduled for the 5th round, Gevorg Harutyunyan will meet with Iranian Eshan Khaem. Samir Ter-Sahakyan is competing with Iranian Amyria Aga Pour and Karen Grigoryan will compete with Georgian Bachana Morchiashvili.