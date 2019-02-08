Government’s Action Plan approved (video)

The Armenian government approved its Action Plan during today’s extraordinary session.

It will submit the Action Plan to the Parliament as prescribed by law.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said they have made editorial works, maximally developed the proposals and included in the draft. The tools of steps and digital figures in connection with the Action Plan will be reflected in sectoral programs over which they will start working after its the approval.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan underlined that the government’s project corresponds to the concept of the economic revolution that this program provides for the start of the economic revolution.

The Action Plan was presented during the government’s February 6 session, but was not approved because new proposals were received.