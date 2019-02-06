Vahagn Khachatryan: Tax Code would be good if it was written by businessmen (video)

Former Mayor of Yerevan Vahagn Khachatryan thinks that the amendments to the Tax Code are dictated by a strict, fiscal policy.

The economist believes that the Tax Code would be good if it was compiled by businessmen, not as always, the Finance Ministry and the State Revenue Committee.

Khachatryan also thinks justice and equality are not the same thing.

According to Mr. Khachatryan, although democratic reforms are in the right direction, they are not satisfied with the pace. Of course, Khachatryan also realizes the objective reasons for the slow pace.