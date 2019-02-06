Stepan Shakaryan: I am for national jazz (video)

Our folk music is has lot of jazz in it. This is the opinion of composer Stepan Shakaryan.

“We can have our type of jazz with the ideas of composer. Our dhol player, for example, are hitting rhythms that are close to jazz. It’s not necessary that the worn and kamancha be the Armenian music, jazz can be Armenian music as well,” says the composer. In his assessment, it is necessary to propagandize the national jazz right. “If you’re a jazzman, you know jazz, if you’re a composer, you know the composer’s work, then you can make creative ideas. I am for national jazz.”