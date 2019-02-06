The former payers now pay to Nikol Pashinyan – Aram Harutyunyan (video)

Aram Harutyunyan, President of the National Consensus Party, is convinced that corruption has not disappeared.

“The fact that Nikol Pashinyan used to say that the money was taken to Serzh Sargsyan with the suitcases, now those who are carrying this money are free, they continue to prosper, no one goes after them.”

Aram Harutyunyan thinks that if they are not followed, so they now pay Nikol Pashinyan.

“They can now take by backpacks or deliver in some way. The system says corruption has disappeared. What does it mean? Those people who robbed, where is this money? Does it enter the state budget? It is not seen.