Gevorg Safaryan: Court sessions that refer to rebellion cannot be held closed

Gevorg Safaryan, a member of the “Sasna Tsrer” party, complaining of the judge’s decision that the court hearing on the case of Sasna Tsrer group will be held closed, said that such court sessions that refer to rebellion cannot be held closed. “Even during Kocharyan’s and Serzh’s term there was no such thing. Remember the cases of March 1,” says Gevorg Safaryan.

Safaryan underlines that during the court session, Smbat Barseghyan’s supporters only applauded and it could not hinder the session. In his conviction, the court decision was deliberate to conceal the criminal case.