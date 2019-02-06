Aram Harutyunyan: Aleksanyan and Pashinyan have chocolate-relationships (video)

According to Aram Harutyunyan, leader of the National Accord party, the government has not fulfilled its promises.

“Today, the promises made in the square are not fulfilled, I mean the corruption. According to rumors circulating in the air, number one corruption maker in Armenia is Nikol Pashinyan. If at that time, money was brought to 26 Baghramyan by baggage, there is now a tax collector. The fact that Nikol Pashinyan’s relative works in the system of Samvel Aleksanyan as the head of the cadre department states that Aleksanyan and Pashinyan have chocolate-relationships. Where is Gagik Khachatryan, where is the shadow that is said? We see no serious changes.”

As for the economic revolution, Aram Harutyunyan thinks there are no reforms and there is no hope.

And Hovik Aghazaryan, a member of the “My Step” faction, responded that there is no corruption in the upper level, it does not rule out the presence of corruption in middle and low level.

The deputy said: “If an announcement is made that they pay the money, so then give also names.”

Contrary to this, Aram Harutyunyan gave the name of Gagik Khachatryan, to which Aghazaryan replied that Gagik Khachatryan will soon have to answer for his legal actions.

According to sociologist Aharon Adibekyan, it is too early to talk about the economic revolution.

“There were $ 3 billion coming from outside, and now it has dropped three times. That $ 3 billion kept our middle and small business. Take a walk around the streets of Yerevan, how many kiosks and small shops have been closed, there is no buyer.”

