The 27th Fajr Chess Cup kicks off in Iran with 126 chess players from 13 countries. Ten delegates from Armenia are among the participants.

Grandmaster Samvel Ter-Sahakyan and young chess player Areg Shmavonyan were victorious in the first round. Grandmasters Karen Grigoryan, Arman Mikayelyan and Gevorg Harutyunyan ended their games with peace.

Today, the matches of two, 2nd and 3rd rounds will take place.