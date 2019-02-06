Armen Yesoyan: It is not necessary to raise taxes, but to use the budget efficiently (video)

“Reforming these reforms cannot be called reform,” said Armen Yesoyan, a lawyer at the NGO “Advocacy of Taxpayers and Entrepreneurs”, member of the Chamber of Advocates of Artsakh. According to Yesoyan, it is not necessary to raise taxes, but to make the tax-efficient budget effective. The lawyer noted that they are for support that direct taxpayers pay taxes on time and in good faith. According to Isoyan, the amendments to the tax legislation initiated by the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy and Investments are for direct budget expansion.