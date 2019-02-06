Visit to republic’s eastern borderline and Talish village

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on February 5 visited various sectors of the republic’s eastern borderline and got acquainted on site with the course of military service and current situation.

He was accompanied by defense minister Karen Abrahamyan and other officials.

The President assured the servicemen that the security, everyday and social issues of the soldiers will remain under the spotlight of the country’s top leadership.

On the same day the President visited the Talish village of the Martakert region and convened a working consultation around the issues related to the restoration of the settlement.

Bako Sahakyan gave concrete instructions to the heads of the concerned structures towards proper solution of the issues under discussion highlighting the significance of the Talish restoration program for our country.

Defense minister Karen Abrahamyan, minister of municipal engineering Karen Shahramanyan and other officials participated in the consultation.