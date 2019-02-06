Levon Aronian to participate in Grand Chess Tour 2019.

Armenia’s leading chess player Levon Aronian will participate in the Grand Chess Tour in 2019.

This year it will be held in seven countries in four continents, as the organizers have added the number of competitions. In particular, rapid chess tournaments will be held in Côte d’Ivoire, Romania, India, a new classic chess tournament will be held in Croatia.

The top four players will be recognized by the results of the first seven competitions. The main prize, which will be given in London, is $ 1.75 million.

It should be noted that among the participants are 12 chess players, who took high places in the FIDE rankings. However, former world champion Vladimir Kramnik has officially announced his intention to quit active chess. He is likely to be replaced by another Russian chess player.

The first Grand Chess Tour 2019 tournament will be held in Côte d’Ivoire on May 7-12.