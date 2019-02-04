Citizen: We have to change the anthem to get rid of that wining (video)

Recently, Vice President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan initiated a proposal to change the RA National Anthem, and bring back the anthem of Soviet Armenia, whose music was written by Aram Khachaturian. The decision to change the anthem was not accepted in social networks.

We conducted a small amateur level survey on the streets of Yerevan.

Some citizens claim that we must change the anthem to get rid of that wining, and some think that now it is not the right time for it, there are more important issues to solve.