Whether Serzh Sargsyan questioned

The Special Investigative Service does not comment on the fact of questioning Serzh Sargsyan in the case of March 1.

According to the press, Serge Sargsyan has recently been drowned. However, his office did not respond to our calls.

Sargsyan in 2008 In March, he was the Prime Minister of Armenia, and on February 19 of the same year he was elected President of Armenia and assumed office on April 9.

Incidentally, Robert Kocharyan was detained in the case of March 1, charged with overthrowing the constitutional order.