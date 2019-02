One of the people demonstrating in front of the government building say: “Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan read only the first part of the book. To know what to do next, he needs to talk to us.” They protest against limitation of permissible weight of Bagratashen checkpoint. Before arriving at the government, they were in the SRC.

One of the merchants who imports goods from Turkey, asks: “Dear Mr. Pashinyan, which building should we come so that you will listen to us?”