Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church has attended the inauguration of the new building of the Primacy of the Diocese of Australia and New Zealand in Sydney.

After a mass served at the Armenian Apostolic Church of Holy Resurrection in Sydney, the Catholicos departed to the new building of the Primacy where a crowd of followers, as well as officials and representatives of Armenian organizations, were waiting for Garegin B’s blessing.