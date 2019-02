Four Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers have become winners of the Grand Prix de France Henri Deglane 2019 in Nice, France. Armenian National Olympic Committee press service reports.

They are Rudik Mkrtchyan (55 kg), Karen Aslanyan (67 kg), Hrant Kalachyan (72 kg) and Arsen Julfalakyan (77 kg). Gevorg Gharibyan (60 kg) and Artur Shahinyan (97 kg) became the third prize winners.

To note, Arsen Julfalakyan was elected MP of the National Assembly last year by the “My Step” faction list.