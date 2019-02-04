Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan in final of Brazil championship

Brazilian-Armenian chess player Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan continues to perform successfully at the Brazilian Chess Championship 2018.

In the semi-finals, our compatriot won 56-years-old GM Darius Lima with the score of 1.5: 0.5. In the final, Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan will meet with 33-year-old international master Melina Brito. They will first hold 4 class matches, and in case of a draw, the winner will be determined in the tie-break.

To note, Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan has already won twice the title of Brazil’s champion in 2012 and 2015.