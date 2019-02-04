LIVE. Discussions at Hayeli club (video)

On February 4, at 11:00, Hayeli (Mirror) club’s guest is the founder of “Armon” company, geologist Khachatur Sargsyan.

Topic: A company that intending to establish a crocodile farm in Dashtavan Village of Ararat province has faced a number of difficulties. The founder of the company will present them.

On February 4, at 12:00, the guest of the Hayeli Club is Lusine Arshakyan, the Head of the Governing Council of Arghat Margvel Community School.

Topic: A competition for the position of director took place at the school of Mrgavel community of Ararat province, during which the governor of the town Garik Sargsyan was elected. Lusine Arshakyan will represent illegalities, and how the governor went through the competition.