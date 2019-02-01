“Prosperous Armenia” visits Artsakh (video)

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received members of the “Prosperous Armenia” faction of the Armenian parliament led by its head Gagik Tsaroukyan on February 1.

As the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office reports, issues related to the domestic and foreign policy, consistent deepening and expanding ties between the parliaments of the two Armenian republics were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan underscored the importance of meetings and discussions with Armenian political powers noting with satisfaction that they were of a periodic nature.

Artsakh Republic National Assembly deputy chairman Vahram Balayan, adviser to the Artsakh Republic President, permanent representative of the President in the National Assembly Zoya Lazaryan partook at the meeting.