Anna Hakobyan meets with Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Aid

Armenian Prime Minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile Foundations, meet in Berlin with Bärbel Kofler, Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Aid at the Federal Foreign Office on February 1.

At the meeting, Anna Hakobyan introduced the goals and activities of the both foundations and the initiative “Women for Peace“. Also Mrs. Hakobyan touched upon the progress and success of Human Rights issues registered by the new Government of Armenia.