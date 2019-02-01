9 Armenian chess players to participate in Fajr Festival

The 27th Fajr Chess Festival will be held on February 5-11, in Iran.

According to the official website of the Armenian Chess Federation, 100 chess players from 15 countries, including 18 grandmasters have already been registered in the tournament.

9 chess players of Armenia, including GMs Samvel Ter-Sahakyan, Karen Grigoryan, Gevorg Harutyunyan, Arman Mikaelyan, FIDE master Mamikon Gharibyan, as well as young chess players Hayk Yeritsyan, Areg Shmavonyan, Anna Khachatryan and Veronica Khachatryan will be among the participants.