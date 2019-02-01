Armenian PM meets Bundestag lawmakers

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the MPs of the German Bundestag’s Germany-South Caucasus parliamentary friendship group on the sidelines of his official visit in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the German Chancellor’s staff and foreign ministry.

In his welcoming remarks Pashinyan said the dynamic development of the Armenian-German cooperation has a key place in Armenia’s foreign policy, and the inter-parliamentary relations have a special place in the bilateral agenda. In this context he attached importance to the active contacts with the German parliamentarians.

Talking about the ongoing democratic changes in Armenia, PM Pashinyan noted: “The revolution came to affirm our people’s commitment to democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms. This is the conscious choice of our people which was reaffirmed by the results of the December 9, 2018 elections. We will do everything to strengthen the democratic institutions”.

At the meeting issues relating to the development of the Armenian-German cooperation, strengthening of the inter-parliamentary ties, the Armenia-EU partnership and the ongoing democratic developments in Armenia were discussed.