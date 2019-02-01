Speaker of Parliament of Armenia receives Czech Ambassador

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on February 1 received Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia Petr Mikyska, the Armenian Parliament reports.

Speaker Mirzoyan said Armenia attaches great importance to the development of relations, multisectoral cooperation and active inter-parliamentary contacts with the Czech Republic.

He emphasized the close cooperation of the parliamentary delegations at international platforms and expressed hope the friendship group to be formed in the new parliament will contribute to further expanding that cooperation.

Touching upon the ratification process of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, the Speaker highly valued the ratification of the CEPA by the Czech Senate on May 17, 2018, expressing hope that the Chamber of Deputies will also approve the document as soon as possible.

In his turn the Czech Ambassador highlighted the recent fair, transparent and democratic elections of Armenia, based on which a Parliament has been formed that enjoys the public trust. Talking about the development of bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary ties, Petr Mikyska highlighted the role of the parliamentary diplomacy on strengthening the mutual partnership of the friendly states. The Ambassador expressed his readiness to assist in implementing the bilateral beneficial programs.

The officials also exchanged views on the facilitation of provision of EU visas to the Armenian citizens.