Snowfall on highway of Sevan peninsula to Dilijan tunnel

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that as of February 1, at 03:00 pm, there is heavy snow on the roads of Ashotsk, Aparan and Sevan regions.

The Sisian-Goris road section is hard to pass for heavy and semi-trailer cars due to snow and ice. We encourage the drivers to drive on the specified road only with chains.

There is snowfall on highway of Sevan peninsula to the Dilijan tunnel.

Vardenyants Pass is difficult to drive because of heavy traffic, and is closed for heavy-duty and slippery vehicles.