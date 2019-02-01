In Arshaluys, they pressure on the villagers, there is an atmosphere of fear – villager

Residents of the Arshaluys village of Armavir province have been protesting against the village mayor, who is Manvel Grigoryan’s nephew. Talking to “A1 +,” village resident Habet Aremyan mentioned that the village administration was closed at the moment, and the students were demonstrating. According to him, the village administration is working illegally. Asked about the illegality of the village head, Habet Aremyan said that their governor inspected the village administration and revealed a number of abuses. “According to the governor, there are 22 criminal cases on Zarzand Grigoryan. We close the village administration so that it will not continue these illegalities.”

According to Habert Aremyan, Zarzand Grigoyan acknowledges that he is a criminal, but says that even if is judged, he will be a head of the village.

The villagers had collected signatures from people who were demanding his resignation. According to Habert Aremyan, the village mayor puts pressure on the signatories. “They pressure on the villagers, there is an atmosphere of fear.”

Zarzand Gabrielyan, Head of the Police Media Communication and Analysis Department, told “A1+” that police officers are currently in the Arshaluys village, and maintain public order.