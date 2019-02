Today, on February 1, at around 10:30 pm, the 911 hotline received an alarm that there is a strange smell in “Zhasmin” beauty salon in the basement of Nairi Zaryan 15, Arabkir administrative district.

As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports from the scene, officers of the Special Emergency Response Unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene and discovered woman’s body inside the salon.